Attorneys are expected to give opening statements Friday morning in the murder trial of one of three men accused of beating a fellow gang member to death at the Yakima County jail.
A panel of 12 jurors and three alternates were empaneled Thursday for the trial of Felipe Luis Jr. following four days of jury selection at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Yakima County Superior Court is using the arena for jury selection as part of the court’s COVID-19 procedures.
The trial will take place at the Yakima County courthouse. Jurors will be seated in the courtroom’s gallery to maintain social distancing while the public will be able to watch video streams of the trial from one of two rooms in the courthouse or through the court’s website.
Luis, 21, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder, as well as an alternate charge of first-degree murder, in the death of Jacob Ozuna in the Yakima County jail’s Norteño gang unit Dec. 9, 2018. If convicted of aggravated murder, Luis would be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
At the time he was killed, Ozuna, 36, was awaiting trial in the death of Dario Alvarado, also a documented Norteño gang member, outside a Winaway Road home in May.
In a jail security video, Luis and two other men are seen going up to Ozuna in the upper tier of the housing unit, where they begin to punch and kick him, according to court documents. The three stop when Ozuna loses consciousness, the video shows, but they begin kicking him in the head when Ozuna moves his arm, court documents said.
After that attack, the three drag Ozuna down the stairs by his feet, allowing Ozuna’s head to strike each step on the way down, according to a description of the video in court documents, and they stomp on Ozuna’s face when he again moves his arm on the unit’s lower level.
The attack, according to court documents, lasted more than 13 minutes. Ozuna’s injuries included bleeding in his brain, broken ribs, blood in his lungs, a ruptured artery in his chest and kidney damage, according to court documents.
Prosecutors allege that the crime is gang-related and Ozuna was targeted because he killed a fellow gang member.
Julian Luis Gonzalez, 23, of Toppenish entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison in March. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find them guilty.
Luis’ remaining co-defendant, Deryk Alexander Donato, 27, of White Swan, is undergoing a mental competency review after he reported hearing voices telling him what to do, including to not trust his lawyer.
The trial before Judge Kevin Naught is scheduled to run for three weeks.