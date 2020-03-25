YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the six remaining Yakima County jail inmates who broke out Monday is back in custody.
Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, was booked back into the jail Wednesday, two days after 14 inmates bolted from the jail after forcing open a fire door, said Jeremy Welch, the jail’s chief of security operations.
Welch did not have details on how Mulvaney was apprehended.
Mulvaney, a Moses Lake resident, was being held on a state Department of Corrections warrant for violating terms of his release on a previous felony conviction. He is now charged with first-degree escape in connection with the jail break and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Mulvaney was one of 14 inmates who escaped a housing unit in the jail annex Monday evening. After barricading the unit's door with tables to block corrections officers from coming in, the inmates forced open a fire exit, leaped over a fence and ran off.
Eight were apprehended within the first 15 minutes, sheriff's spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Sherry Lockman, a friend of Mulvaney’s, said he planned to turn himself in after showering and getting clean clothes at her home, but he was arrested first.
"I don't know if someone saw him and turned him in," Lockman said. "He wanted me to turn him in for the $1,000 (reward), but I said I wouldn't do it for a million dollars."
She said Mulvaney told her he was not among the group that forced the door open, but decided to run out when he saw the open door.
“He was cold and hungry,” Lockman said. She said Mulvaney told her the other inmates forced the door open after hearing Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for people to stay in place during the coronavirus outbreak, and were scared that the disease was spreading in the jail.
There's no indication COVID-19 is in the jail. Welch said earlier that four inmates have tested negative for COVID-19. Inmates are screened for the virus before entering the jail, officials have said.
Five other inmates — Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima; Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima; Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake; Andrew Derrick Wofley, 26, of Union Gap; and Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima — remain at large.
If anyone has information on the escapees is asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500. Tips may also be sent to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story will be updated.