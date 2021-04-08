A Troy, N.Y., man has been charged with first-degree assault after Yakima police said he shot at a co-worker in the parking lot of a North First Street motel.
Michael J. Novak, 24, is also charged with drive-by shooting and felony harassment in the March 31 incident, according to court documents filed this week in Yakima County Superior Court.
A North Carolina man told police that he and Novak were working together on a remodel of the West Valley Walmart, and had an argument at work, and the argument resumed when they returned to the Days Inn motel, 1504 N. First. St., around 6:25 a.m., according to court documents. As he walked away, the man said Novak fired several shots at him, the documents said. Nobody was injured.
Police said the motel’s security camera footage showed the confrontation between the two men and Novak’s vehicle leaving the parking lot, court documents said. Police also found seven 9-mm shell casings in the parking lot and bullet holes in the motel’s wall, according to the documents.
Officers found Novak and his car at the Comfort Suites Yakima, 3702 Fruitvale Blvd., a couple hours later, where he was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail. Police found a 9-mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Florida in Novak’s car, police Capt. Jay Seely said earlier.
Novak is out on $75,000 bail while awaiting trial.