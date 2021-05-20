A Naches man is accused of trying to ram a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle at a Terrace Heights credit union Wednesday.
Deputies were called to the HAPO Credit Union, 3001 Stonewood Court, shortly before 10:40 a.m. after a branch manager said someone in the drive-through was trying to cash a forged check, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A woman in a pickup truck with a man was trying to cash a check that had been reported stolen Tuesday, the affidavit said. The woman cashed one of the stolen checks on Tuesday at a HAPO branch in West Valley using another woman’s identification card, the affidavit said.
A deputy positioned his vehicle in front of the suspect Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck to keep it from leaving when the driver, identified as James Jose Juarez Jr., 21, tried to ram the truck and drove off, the affidavit said. The deputy pursued the Dodge through the area with speeds reaching 50 mph as the pickup truck ran three stop signs, the affidavit said.
The chase ended on South 41st Street when the Dodge ran out gas, and Juarez ran away. He was arrested following a foot chase, the affidavit said.
While in the back of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, Juarez broke the inside door handle in what deputies described as an escape attempt, the affidavit said.
The woman, identified as Brittany Leeann Charron, 26, of Bonney Lake, was taken into custody as well.
Juarez was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing police and third-degree attempted escape. He was to have made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, but his hearing was continued because he had a medical issue, according to court documents.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set his bail at $50,000.
Charron, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, identification theft and theft, was released on her own recognizance.