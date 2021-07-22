Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say a 45-year-old Naches man threatened his landlord with a gun Tuesday.
The suspect was renting property to park the camp trailer he was living out of in the 13700 block of State Route 410, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Another person who rents space on the man’s property told the landlord that the suspect turned off power to her trailer from inside a detached garage, which the man didn't rent, the affidavit said.
When the landlord and another man went to confront the suspect Tuesday, they found him in the garage, pointing a gun at the landlord and telling him he needed to back off, the affidavit said. The men stepped away, the affidavit said, and the suspect later got in his truck and drove off.
The men recorded the encounter on a cell phone camera, the affidavit said. The video showed the suspect pointing a chrome handgun at the landlord, the affidavit said.
A deputy arrested the suspect shortly afterward booked him into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000, added that the man could face a potential “strike” under the state’s three-strikes law. He also noted it was the second gun-related case he'd heard that day.
“It’s getting out of hand,” Bartheld said.