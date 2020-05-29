A warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing a Kent man who was reported missing in the Mineral Springs area near Blewett Pass.
Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34, is charged with murder in connection with the suspected death of Ian Eckles, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. He is also charged with possessing two stolen motor vehicles, and other thefts and burglaries in Kittitas County, the release said.
Eckles, 41 of Kent, was going to the Liberty area to meet friends for a turkey hunt when he went missing between May 16 and May 17, according to authorities. Evidence found in Eckles’ vehicle suggests Eckles was killed, the release said.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office with help from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies are searching for Alcantara-Gonzalez, the release said.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is believed to be in the Mineral Springs area off Highway 97 north of Ellensburg and authorities advise people to stay clear of the area.
Multiple Forest Service roads in the area are closed, including all roads off Highway 97 between Liberty Road and Forest Service Road 9714 or Iron Creek and access points to the area from the Teanaway ridge.