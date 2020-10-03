A Moxee woman was injured Friday night when she was struck by a car while walking across U.S. Highway 97 Friday night.
Meghan L. Keffer, 23, was crossing the highway 2 miles south of Union Gap shortly after 9 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima that was heading south on U.S. 97, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Keffer was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where she was treated and released.
The Altima’s driver, 31-year-old Jasmine L. Martinez of Harrah, was not injured in the crash, the release said.
Troopers said intoxicants were a factor in the crash, and Keffer is expected to be cited for unlawfully being in the roadway.