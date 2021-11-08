A 51-year-old Yakima man was jailed Sunday after crashing head-on into another vehicle and killing its driver in the Lower Valley, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies said.
The crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. on Yakima Valley Highway near Tear Road just outside Grandview, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The 51-year-old man — suspected of being high on drugs — drove west at a high rate of speed on Yakima Valley Highway, passed another car on the shoulder, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle, the news release said.
The victim, a 28-year-old Sunnyside man, died at the scene and the suspect was uninjured, the release said.
Reckless driving was the cause of the accident and use of narcotics are believed to have been a factor, the release said.
