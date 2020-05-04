A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a toddler last week in West Valley.
Terrance Chip Ogle was charged Friday in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder and second-degree felony murder in the death of Alexander Lynch, 15 months.
Second-degree felony murder is typically charged when someone dies as a result of a felony crime — such as assault — even when the suspect didn’t intend to kill anyone.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said filing both charges provides a jury an option to still convict when a suspect’s intentions cannot be proven.
Brusic on Friday said charges would be filed Monday, but instead they were filed late Friday. Ogle is being held in the Yakima County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Police responded about 2 a.m. April 27 to a call in the 1200 block of South 72nd Avenue about a baby not breathing.
Officers assisted Ogle in providing CPR to Alexander until paramedics arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
Alexander turned blue and became cold to the touch, police said.
He was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died about 10:15 p.m.
A medical examiner classified Alexander’s death as a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and not accidental trauma, the affidavit said.
The medical examiner found 15 areas of bruising — including on the forehead, nose, mouth and eye — that Alexander had suffered in addition to three large skull fractures and several small fractures, the affidavit said.
Ogle told police Alexander fell from an ottoman in the living room and hit his head on the floor after vomiting. Ogle said he immediately began CPR and told his girlfriend — Alexander’s mother — to call 911, the affidavit said.
Police asked about any other injuries the child may have suffered over the past few weeks. Ogle said the child on a separate occasion had fallen and hit his head in the kitchen, bruising his forehead, and also fell and bruised his hand that same day, the affidavit said.
Alexander’s mother told police she had left Alexander with Ogle the day before — April 26 — while she went to pick up her older children in Sunnyside.
She left at 7 p.m. and said Alexander was sleeping when she returned. Lynch said she checked on Alexander before going bed and saw he was still asleep, the affidavit said.
Alexander’s death is the 14th homicide in Yakima County this year and the fourth in the city.