YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman accused of arranging for men to have sex with her teenage daughter for drug money is now in the Yakima County jail.
The 42-year-old Yakima woman is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail on suspicion of commercial sex abuse of a minor, being an accomplice to the rape of a child, promoting the commercial sex abuse of a minor and giving a minor drugs.
Police learned about the sex trafficking when officers responded to a 15-year-old girl going through opioid withdrawal, according to court documents. The girl told police that her mother got her addicted to painkillers and she began having sex for money to finance her habit, court documents said.
When her mother learned what her daughter was doing, the mother worked with her on how to find men who would pay to have sex with her, drove her to meetings with men and collected the money, which the mother used to buy drugs, a police probable cause affidavit said.
The girl’s cellphone records led to the arrest of 10 men around the Yakima Valley who were charged with having sex with her.
During a Tuesday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued for $150,000 bail, noting the fact that the woman has pending cases for felony harassment, eluding and drug possession and had not observed the conditions of her pretrial release.
At the time of her arrest, the woman was trying to leave town, Thorn said.
And, Thorn said, the woman tried to get her mother to contact the teenager, which she said could lead to a witness tampering charge.
When the woman objected to Thorn’s statements during the hearing conducted by videoconference, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered her microphone muted.