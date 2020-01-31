YAKIMA, Wash. — Local faith leaders will conduct a “Moment of Blessing” Monday in the area where a 58-year-old woman was found killed Thursday morning.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities conducts the ceremony at or near where a killing occurred to bring spiritual healing to the community, according to a news release from the association. The event will be at noon in the 800 block of North Front Street.
A person walking through the area Thursday morning spotted the woman’s half-nude body lying near a stack of fruit bins by the railroad tracks, according to Yakima police. She had severe injuries to her face and head, police Capt. Jay Seely said.
The woman, thought to be transient, was identified by designated crisis responders who recognized her from pictures, Seely said. Her name is not being released pending notification of her family.
As of Friday, the investigation was continuing, Seely said, but there was nothing new to report. It is not known if the woman was killed at the scene, or somewhere else, police said. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.