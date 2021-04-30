A suspicious fire destroyed a vacant doublewide mobile home early Friday morning near Grandview.
There were no injuries, according to a Yakima County Fire District 5 news release.
Crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Hickory Road about 4 a.m. and found the structure engulfed in flames, the release said.
The fire appeared to have started outside the empty home that was without power, the release said.
Due to limited personnel and water supply, firefighters allowed the structure to burn while protecting surrounding areas, the release said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, the release said.