Two men accused of engaging in a Sunnyside shootout that threatened innocent bystanders, nearby homes and a school were charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Jonathan Suarez, 23, and Jose De Jesus Suarez, 26, were each charged Monday in Yakima County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.
The brothers are accused of engaging in a shootout with another vehicle on Oct. 14 near the intersection of South Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
Stray bullets pierced walls of a nearby school and three homes, but no one was injured, the affidavit said.
Bullets entered the bedrooms of two home where students were in online classes. One bullet entered a bedroom two inches above a student’s head, the affidavits said.
There were about 60 staff at a nearby school where bullets pierced walls. One bullet traveled through a school window near where a worker was sitting, the affidavit said.
Police quickly responded and located the Suarez vehicle.
They told police the driver and passenger of a SUV fired shots first, and they returned fire, the affidavit said.
An investigation of the scene showed the shooting didn’t begin in the intersection and that the Suarez vehicle pursued the SUV and continued to fire after the threat to them no longer existed, the affidavit said. Police have not located the SUV.