Two Lower Valley men will be arraigned Friday after being charged in connection with a drive-by shooting at a Sunnyside body shop last month.
Jaime Johnny Lopez and Jesus Robert Salazar were both charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the Nov. 18 incident.
Lopez, 22, of Mabton, is also charged with driving under the influence, while Salazar, a 21-year-old from Sunnyside, is also facing charges of second-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen firearm.
Salazar was convicted in Yakima County Juvenile Court in 2013 of eluding police, making him ineligible to own a firearm or ammunition.
Sunnyside police say the pair fired at Southside Bodyworks, 1007 E. Lincoln Ave., on the evening of Nov. 18. Police officers found bullet holes in the building’s wall and a car in the shop was hit, according to court documents.
An employee was in the building at the time of the shooting, court documents said.
Police stopped the men’s car shortly afterward and found a Walther 9mm semiautomatic pistol that had been reported stolen in Spokane in the car, as well as a box of ammunition that matched shell casings found outside the garage, court documents said.
Lopez, the car’s driver, had an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 on a breath test, above the state’s 0.08 standard for intoxication, according to court documents.
Both men are being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.