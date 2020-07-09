Ten men arrested in what Yakima police describe as a sex-trafficking case will be arraigned Friday.
Nine of the men are accused of paying to have sex with a Yakima teenager. The girl said one of the men was not a “John” but had sex with her, police said.
An 11th man was arrested later on charges he raped the girl.
The men arrested, and their charges are:
- Matthias K. Callaway 29, of Moxee. He is charged with sex abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, and first- and-second-degree depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is also charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after prosecutors say he paid another teen for photos and videos.
- Rickey Casey Chavez, 38, of Selah. He is charged with third-degree child rape.
- Joseph Charles Hurst, 55, of Selah. He is charged with five counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor and a single count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
- David Morfin, 35, of Yakima. He is charged with six counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
- Jose Alonso Ocampo, 47, of Yakima. He is charged with four counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
- Jose Alexandro Perez-Duran, 36, of Yakima. He is charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor.
- Daniel Matthew Rodriguez, 37, of Yakima. He is charged with five counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor, three counts of third-degree child rape, two counts of providing drugs to a minor and a count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
- Daniel Paul Siebol, 51, of Selah. He is charged with four counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor and two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
- Vernon Dale Watson, 57, of Yakima. He is charged with three counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
- Paul Wayne Wolf, 77, of Zillah. He is charged with six counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor.
The arrests were made after Yakima police responded to a call for a 15-year-old girl going through opioid withdrawal, according to court records. She told police that her mother got her addicted to pain pills and she started having sex for money to pay for the drugs, court documents said.
When her mother learned what she was doing, the mother then started setting up appointments with men for her in order to “make sure she did it safely,” according to the documents.
Detectives identified her customers through her cellphone records, court documents said. The girl also said that one of the men her mother slept with for money had raped her, according to court documents.
That man, Audel Radillo-Contreras, 41, of Selah, is charged with second-degree rape and third-degree child rape. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15.
Of the 11, only Rodriguez is jailed. The others were either released on pretrial release or posted bail.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely earlier said police were also looking for the girl’s mother.