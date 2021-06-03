There was not one particular blow that killed Jacob Ozuna at the Yakima County jail, a medical examiner said.
“He died of brain injury,” said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds at the trial of one of Ozuna’s accused killers. “I found no individual blow that killed him. They all added up.”
Felipe Luis Jr., a 21-year-old gang member, is charged with aggravated murder in Ozuna’s death after an attack at the Yakima County jail Dec. 9, 2018. If convicted, Luis would receive a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.
Reynolds performed the autopsy on Ozuna the day after the attack. While Ozuna had damage to his kidneys, a liter of blood in one lung and multiple cracked ribs, Reynolds said it was the multiple hits to his head, likely from being dragged down a flight of stairs feet-first, that caused the brain swelling that led to his death.
Prosecutors say Ozuna was attacked by Luis, Deryk Alexander Donato and Julian Luis Gonzalez in the upper tier of the jail housing unit reserved for Norteño gang members. In an attack captured on security cameras, the three are seen punching and kicking Ozuna in the upper tier until he was unconscious, according to court documents.
The three then dragged Ozuna down the stairs to the lower level, his head striking each step, and resuming the attack when he moved his arm, court documents said.
Ozuna was taken to a local hospital where he died of respiratory failure, Reynolds said. He said Ozuna’s brain had swollen from its injuries, cutting off signals to his lungs.
While there was evidence Ozuna was beaten over most of his head, Reynolds said the blows weren't hard enough to break Ozuna's skull. Instead, Ozuna’s injuries were the result of his brain striking the inside of the skull with each blow, eventually causing the brain to swell, as well as blood plasma to leak from small tears in vessels inside the brain.
Reynolds compared the injury to someone in a roll-over crash that causes their brain to repeatedly hit against the inside of the skull.
Reynolds said Ozuna’s death was clearly a homicide.
“It wasn’t an accident. He didn’t roll down the stairs,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t suicide; you can’t do that to yourself.”
When questioned by Luis’s attorney, Rick Smith, Reynolds said that his homicide finding does not establish the intent of Ozuna’s attackers.
While Smith has argued there is no proof Ozuna’s attackers were trying to kill him, prosecutors allege that Ozuna was killed because he violated a Norteño gang rule that bars gang members from killing their comrades without permission.
At the time of his death, Ozuna was awaiting trial on a murder charge in the May 2018 killing of Dario Alvarado, another Norteño gang member, in the Toppenish area.
Gonzalez, 23, of Toppenish entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Donato, 27, of White Swan is undergoing a mental competency evaluation after he reported hearing voices telling him what to do.
The trial before Judge Kevin Naught is in the second of three weeks, and Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said the state expects to rest its case early next week.