While a blow to his chest caused bleeding in Jacob Ozuna’s left lung, that’s not what killed the Norteño gang member, a medical examiner said.
Instead, Ozuna was killed by multiple blows to his head that caused small blood vessels in his brain to rupture, fatally swelling his brain, retired medical examiner Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds said.
“A hospital couldn’t have stopped it,” Reynolds said during the trial of one of the three men accused of killing Ozuna in December 2018 at the Yakima County jail.
Deryk Alexander Donato, 28, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Ozuna, who was killed in a Norteño gang housing unit.
Prosecutors allege that Donato and two other gang members — Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr. — kicked and beat Ozuna to death because he violated the gang’s code by killing another gang member without authorization.
The attack, which lasted more than 13 minutes, was captured on jail surveillance video.
Reynolds, who conducted Ozuna’s autopsy, said Ozuna had three broken ribs, which cut his lung and caused a quart of blood to seep into the organ. But, Reynolds said that wound was not the one that killed him, as he didn’t bleed long enough.
Rather, it was the cumulative effect of multiple blows to Ozuna’s head. Had Ozuna been in a car crash and sustained a similar but not as massive injury, doctors would have had about five or six hours to reduce the amount of fluid that was swelling his brain. But he said Ozuna’s injuries were too severe, not leaving doctors enough time to have saved him.
Reynolds said the injuries that damaged Ozuna’s brain were mainly on the side of the head, suggesting that the blows that killed him didn’t come from when Ozuna was dragged down the cellblock stairs feet first, with his head striking each step on the way down.
Reynolds said that Ozuna’s death was deemed a homicide, but when asked by defense attorney Scott Bruns, the doctor said there was no physical evidence to suggest that Ozuna’s attackers intended to kill him.
But, Reynolds said that the blows to Ozuna’s head were not accidental.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen asked that if two otherwise friendly people trade blows, if that would be considered intentional.
“In a friendly fight, when one person is unconscious, you stop throwing punches,” Reynolds said.
At the time of his death, Ozuna was awaiting trial on a murder charge in the death of another Norteño, Dario Alvarado III, earlier that year near Toppenish.
At the time of the incident, Donato was being held while appealing a 25-year federal prison sentence for the July 7, 2017, killing of Isaiah Andrews outside his home in the 300 block of Donald Road near Wapato. In that case, Donato pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to voluntary manslaughter, assault with intent to commit murder and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.
Donato is the last of the three charged in Ozuna’s death to go to trial.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
In June, jurors found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
The trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught is expected to last three weeks.
