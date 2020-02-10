Five masked robbers, at least two carrying guns, held up a Yakima marijuana store Sunday evening, police said.
The robbery was reported around 9:40 p.m. at The Slow Burn, 1300 N. 40th Ave., according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.
Surveillance video showed one of the robbers shooting at an ATM inside the store, according to the release.
The robbers made off with cash and marijuana, police said.
Police said the robbers fled the store before officers arrived, and no suspects have been identified.
They're asking anyone with information call the department at 509-575-6200.