A masked man held up Glazier’s Frozen Yogurt in Terrace Heights Wednesday evening, and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from the public to identify the robber.
The robber was reported at 7:12 p.m. at the shop, 4040 Terrace Heights Drive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The employee on duty told investigators that a masked man walked in, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money from the register, according to the release, before fleeing on foot south on South 41st Street.
Sheriff’s deputies searched the area and set up a perimeter, but they say the suspect got away.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information call the office at 509-574-2500 or contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers.