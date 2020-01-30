Three masked men robbed a convenience store in Yakima County on Wednesday evening, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The robbery happened a few minutes before 10 p.m. at the Ahtanum General Store, 8301 Ahtanum Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
All three men were reportedly carrying handguns when they entered the store, demanded money and stole a few packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot, according to the release. A police canine tracked the robbers’ scent for about a block before losing the trail, deputies said, which likely means they had a getaway vehicle parked there.
No one was injured, according to the release, and deputies ask anyone with information to call either the Yakima Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.