Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the crash of a Wapato police cruiser into the side of a house Sunday night.
But questions remain as to why someone described by crash investigators as a a “former police officer” was driving the vehicle.
It also highlights a policy at many area police departments of assigning patrol cars to officers and allowing them to take the vehicles home.
Departments say it helps them recruit and retain officers, improves response times and increases the visibility of officers on the road.
And, it also generates some savings, officials say.
“Studies have shown, and it is true, that the cars are better cared for when they are one person’s car,” said Yakima police Chief Matt Murray. “We’ve had fewer problems.”
But Murray said the program is being revisited as the department negotiates with the union representing officers.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2700 block of Konnowac Pass Road around 8 p.m. Sunday for a car crash. A Wapato police car was heading south at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and struck a house, cracking a masonry wall, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
The car was being driven by a former officer, but Schilperoort said he did not have the officer’s name and could not explain why he was driving a patrol car because the crash report was still being written. He said the unnamed driver suffered a chipped tooth in the crash.
Likewise, acting Wapato Police Chief Michael Deccio declined to comment on the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.
In addition to the Yakima Police Department, several agencies in Yakima County allow officers to take vehicles home. Among them are Union Gap, Wapato, Toppenish, Selah, Zillah and the sheriff’s office. The policies typically require officers taking a car home to live within a certain radius of their city, and vary on whether the officer can also use the vehicle for personal use.
Union Gap police Lt. Stace McKinley said the officers can take their vehicles home, but they can’t use them for personal reasons. In contrast, Yakima permits personal use, Murray said.
Yakima enacted its assigned vehicle policy when negotiating a contract with the Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association in 2015. Murray, who became chief in 2019, said it was his understanding that the cars were offered in lieu of a raise.
Under Yakima’s policy, officers living within 10 miles of the city can take a vehicle home and drive it when they are off duty. The officer is responsible for keeping the unit clean and maintained, and it must be parked on the street, which Murray said helps project a police presence in the city.
The YPD has assigned 74 cars to officers, said Sgt. Ira Cavin, YPPA president. New cars start at $57,000, and that’s before onboard laptop computers and dashboard cameras are installed.
Murray and Cavin said the program generates savings for the department. Since 2015, fuel consumption has decreased by 20,000 gallons, Murray said.
Cavin noted that the cars are also staying in service longer than they did when they were shared by officers.
“We used to turn cars in on a pool basis, and they lasted three years on the road with an average of 60 to 70,000 miles,” Cavin said. “As it now stands, the average car is five-and-a-half years old, and the average miles are 60,000. There’s no reason why our cars can’t last eight or nine years.”
Deccio, speaking on Wapato’s policy, also observed that cars are better taken care of when assigned to an officer.
It also improves response times, Deccio said, as an officer can leave directly from home in an emergency rather than having to drive to police headquarters to pick up an assigned vehicle.
Plus, it is also an incentive for officers to stay with the department, Deccio said.
Toppenish instituted a policy allowing officers to take their cars home this year as a way to hang on to personnel, said Capt. Dave Johnson.
“Like any department, we lose officers to other agencies,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to make (the department) more competitive.”
An officer must be with the department for 18 months to two years before getting an assigned vehicle and must live within 30 miles of Toppenish, Johnson said.
Murray said YPD officers can lose their car privilege for disciplinary reasons.
Yakima’s policy is coming up for discussion during contract negotiations, Murray said. He would like to see some “restrictive changes” made to the program but declined to discuss specifics.
Denver, where Murray had been a deputy chief and a lieutenant before coming to Yakima, had a similar program, but he said it was limited in scope. Officers assigned to homicide details, the SWAT team and command staff could have a car to take home, but only if they lived within 25 miles of headquarters, Murray said.
