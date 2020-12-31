A 26-year-old man was shot near the McDonald’s in downtown Yakima early Thursday morning, Yakima police said.
The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the downtown parking lot north of McDonald's on North First Street after the man got into an altercation with other people in a white car, police Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
“We don’t believe it is gang related, but it is potentially drug related,” Boyle said.
The man was taken to a local hospital with what Boyle described as non-life-threatening wounds.
Police found the suspect vehicle Thursday evening, Boyle said, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.