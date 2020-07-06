A man and woman are being accused of taking a car at gunpoint from a homeless man Sunday in Yakima.
Both made preliminary appearances Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where they face possible charges of first-degree robbery.
Just before 10 a.m., the victim was helping another man work on his car in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on North Fifth Avenue when theft occurred, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
A green Ford SUV pulled into the parking lot, and the driver, 30, exited and pointed a gun at the victim, telling him to give up his 1995 Honda Accord, the affidavit said.
A woman, 24, exited the SUV and told the victim to empty his pockets and then took his car, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he had been living in his car. While talking to police, he spotted the SUV driving past. Police were able to stop the truck, and found a sawed off rifle inside, the affidavit said.
The vehicle was impounded, searched and several items were found that had been taken from the victim’s car, the affidavit said.
The driver of the SUV, who claimed he had nothing to do with the theft, told police where the victim’s Honda had been taken, and police recovered the car, the affidavit said.