Prosecutors are charging a 34-year-old Yakima man with eluding police following a May 27 high-speed chase from Moxee to Yakima.
Robert Lee Macomber has also been charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle. The incident ended in a crash and foot chase in Yakima in which bystanders helped detain him.
Officials are still investigating potential assault charges stemming from allegations that Macomber tried to run over a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy who was deploying tire spikes, according to the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The chase began around 7:45 p.m. when a Moxee police officer spotted a Ford pickup truck without a front license plate, according to court documents. When the officer tried to stop the truck, Macomber took off, triggering a chase in which speeds reached 90 mph, documents said.
At one point, Macomber drove straight toward Deputy Justin Paganelli as he tried to set up tire spikes on Terrace Heights Drive near Butterfield Road, documents said.
Officers broke off the chase when the truck entered Yakima. It crashed in the 1400 block of West Yakima Avenue, the documents said, and Macomber ran away. Officers and members of the public chased him to the area of South 12th and West Chestnut avenues, where he was arrested.
The truck was reported stolen in Selah, according to court documents.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court documents.
Macomber has prior convictions for felony violations of a protection order, witness tampering, drug possession, eluding, first-degree theft, residential burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and threats to bomb.