Reports that a man was shot in Yakima Tuesday were greatly exaggerated, Yakima police say.
Officers were called to the 10 block of South 18th Street around 5:20 p.m. on a report of a man being shot, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. Officers found the man uninjured at the Walmart in East Yakima, Beehler said.
The man told police that he was sitting in his car with another man, who tried to rob him at gunpoint. As the pair struggled over the gun, it went off but did not hit anybody, Beehler said, and the man was able to get the armed man out of his car.
Police took the car to police headquarters as evidence as they continue to investigate, Beehler said.