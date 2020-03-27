YAKIMA, Wash. — A 60-year-old man was arrested following a standoff with police after he fired a hunting rifle at a power transformer and a neighbor’s house.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Summitview Avenue around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun firing shots, said police Capt. Shawn Boyle. Police had previous calls for the man, whom Boyle said had mental health issues.
One of the man's shots hit a power transformer, knocking out electricity to his and his neighbor’s house, Boyle said. Officers arriving on the scene saw the man with the rifle, but he refused to contact them, Boyle said.
After an hour, the Yakima SWAT team was called in, including armored vehicles from the Washington State Patrol and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Police also closed Summitview Avenue between North 25th Avenue and West Gilbert Road.
The man surrendered to police around 11:30 p.m. Boyle said a designated crisis responder was working with the man, who was going to be booked into jail on suspicion of malicious mischief and illegally discharging a firearm in city limits.