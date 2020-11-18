UNION GAP, Wash. — A man was shot twice outside a Union Gap motel Tuesday in what police say was a drug-related incident.
Police went to the parking lot of the Quality Inn, 12 E. Valley Mall Blvd., around 6:25 p.m. in response to a call about an assault. Officers found a man who had been shot in the upper torso and lower hip, according to a department news release. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the release said.
Police believe the man’s shooting was drug-related, but noted the investigation is still underway.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police detectives at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.