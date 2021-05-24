Yakama Nation police and the FBI are investigating a Sunday shooting death in the Wapato area.
Investigators are working to determine the facts of the incident, a FBI spokesman said Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Egan Road. Further information wasn’t available, the spokesman said.
A Tuesday autopsy has been scheduled, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Wapato is on the Yakama reservation. Tribal police and the FBI typically investigate serious crimes involving tribal members.
The death marks the 13th homicide in Yakima County this year.