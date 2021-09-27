Yakima police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot multiple times outside a Safeway store Saturday night.
Police responded to the store at 2204 W. Nob Hill Boulevard about 10:30 p.m., but all those involved had fled, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
A short time later, police learned that one of the suspects showed up at Astria Toppenish Hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release said.
Police believe the shooting is gang-related, the release said.
Officers obtained video surveillance from the store that identifies the four shooters, the release said.
“Patrol officers did a fantastic job of managing what was kind of a chaotic scene,” Capt. Jay Seely said in the release.
Seely said his department will be working closely with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office to arrest those involved.
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 509-575-6200 or 9-1-1. Tips also can be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980 or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the free downloadable P3 Tips app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.
