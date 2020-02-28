A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after wounding a man outside a Sunnyside convenience store this past year.
Juan Angel Ochoa, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to a single charge of first-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 25, 2019, incident at the Sunnyside Food Mart, 600 Yakima Valley Highway. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped two first-degree assault charges and a first-degree unlawful firearms possession charge.
Ochoa was accused of firing a shotgun toward three men in the store’s parking lot shortly before 11:30 a.m. One of the men, a Prosser man, was hit in the hand and had to be taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Police tracked Ochoa to a home in Sunnyside, where he was arrested, and officers found a shotgun slug in the car’s center console, according to court documents.
Ochoa’s 150-month sentence also includes a two-year deadly weapons enhancement, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said.