Earl Wade Ruff will spend eight years in prison for stabbing a man to death in a South Naches Avenue alley in 2018.
Ruff, 28, was sentenced recently as part of a plea deal in the death of Giovanni Hernandez-Badillo, who was killed May 10, 2018. As part of the agreement, Ruff entered an Alford plea in early February to first-degree manslaughter and attempted second-degree escape, and prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge.
The plea allows Ruff to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to have convinced a jury to convict him if the case had gone to trial.
Victim impact statements filed by Hernandez-Badillo’s family members described the pain the killing has caused the family. Maria Hernandez, Hernandez-Badillo’s mother, said family members “are living but dead inside,” and urged Judge Richard Bartheld to impose a harsh sentence.
“You can’t give my son his life back, but you can be his voice,” Hernandez wrote. “I ask with the same mercy (Ruff) gave my son on that Mother’s Day that he is given strict, harsh consequences so that he will never put anyone else through the pain we have been left to bear.”
Yakima police investigating reports of an assault on May 10, 2018, found Hernandez-Badillo in the east alley of the 100 block of South Naches Avenue with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to what is now Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he died of his wounds.
A witness said Hernandez-Badillo was in a fight with another man, and Yakima Police Department detectives received anonymous tips identifying Ruff as the assailant, according to court documents. Police arrested Ruff, who told them he and a woman were threatened by two men armed with guns and that he had stabbed one of the armed men.
But Ruff said after the attack a homeless person apparently took Hernandez-Badillo’s gun, while he had taken a BB gun from the other man, but gave it to the person who drove him from the scene and it was subsequently thrown away, court documents said.
Ruff was charged with the attempted jail escape after he and other inmates attempted to break out of their housing unit by going through the ceiling, according to court documents.