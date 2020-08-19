A 19-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash outside Wapato Saturday, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m in the 2200 block of Progressive Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said a 1999 Nissan Altima was heading east on Progressive Road when it drifted off the road and the driver, identified as 19-year-old Kevin De Jesus Ramires of Yakima, lost control. The Altima slid sideways before colliding with a 1994 Honda Civic also heading eastbound on Progressive, according to the release.
Two people in the Honda, identified as driver Kc Bradley, 47, and passenger Melvin Mendez, 32, both of Wapato, suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. Ramires had to be extricated from the Nissan and died on the way to the hospital.
According to the release, a witness told deputies the Nissan had been racing another vehicle just before the crash.
The sheriff’s office is asking any witnesses to the incident to call 574-2500 and ask for the traffic unit. Investigators are also asking any residents of the area with security systems to review their footage to see if they captured the crash on tape.