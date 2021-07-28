A 41-year-old Yakima man remains in critical condition three days after authorities say he was in a Monday morning gunfight that also wounded a Yakima police officer.
Andrew Lee Gonzales is in Harborview Medical Center’s intensive care unit, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Investigators with the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit believe Gonzales had been shot before he and a Yakima police officer exchanged gunfire. The special investigations unit, comprised of detectives from agencies around the county investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Yakima police were called to the 700 block of North First Street around 12:20 a.m. for a man who was shot. Officers searching the area on foot found Gonzales in an alley near G Street when he fired, striking Yakima police officer Dominic Dannan in the ankle, according to Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson, who heads the special investigations unit.
Gonzales ran off and was found a block away, with two gunshot wounds to the head and one in the thigh, Johnson said. Investigators are still determining which wounds happened in the shootout with police, Johnson said.
Dannan was treated and released from Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and is on paid administrative leave as specified by YPD policy, Chief Matt Murray said.