Toppenish police seek help in finding the suspect in a Tuesday night shooting that hospitalized a 31-year-old man.
Police responded to a call about 7:20 p.m. in the 10 block of Asotin Avenue and found the man shot in both his legs and abdomen, police said in a news release.
A 32-year-old woman who was inside the victim’s vehicle when the shooting occurred wasn’t injured but uncooperative with the investigation, the release said.
Police have no suspect information, the release said.
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the department, 509-865-4355 or Crime Stoppers, 800-249-9980.