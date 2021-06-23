Yakima police are investigating a shooting in southeast Yakima that left a man wounded Wednesday afternoon.
The incident began around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Simpson Lane when two groups of two men got into an altercation, said Yakima police Sgt. Jake Lancaster.
Someone pulled a gun and both sides began shooting at each other, Lancaster said. One man was hit in the leg and left in a vehicle, but he was found near the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St., where the vehicle broke down, Lancaster said.
That man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Lancaster said.
At this point, police have identified the four people involved, but are still trying to determine what happened and why.