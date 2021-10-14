A 29-year-old Yakima man was wounded in what Yakima police are describing as a gang-related shooting Wednesday night.
Police were called around 6:25 p.m. to the intersection of West Yakima Avenue and Third Avenue for a person who was shot, according to Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely. Officers found the man, who had been shot several times, in his vehicle, which had also been stuck several times, Seely said.
The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for advanced treatment, Seely said. He said the man is in serious condition.
Officers found the man had been shot at the intersection of North Third Avenue and West A Street, Seely said, where investigators found shell casings on the ground. After being shot, the man had driven around the block, where bystanders performed first aid until police arrived, Seely said.
Witnesses identified the suspect vehicle as a silver sedan that was found at North Fifth Avenue and West A Street, and that three people had run from the car, Seely said.
YPD police dog Trex found a semiautomatic pistol believed to be the weapon used in the incident, Seely said.
Detectives also obtained security camera footage that showed the shooting, Seely said.
While the victim does not have any known gang ties, Seely said the shooting is considered a gang-related incident.
“Of the three suspects, the registered owner of the car is well known to the gang unit,” Seely said.
Gang unit detectives are investigating the case, Seely said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story was updated with additional information and to correct the type of gun that was found.
