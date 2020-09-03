A man is in critical condition after he was beaten with a baseball bat Thursday morning in Toppenish, according to the city’s police department.
The attack happened at 3:43 a.m. in the intersection of South Toppenish Avenue and W. 2nd Avenue, according to a police news release. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old male, was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The baseball-bat-wielding attacker is described as a male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a white Seattle Seahawks jersey with the number 12 on the front, according to the police.
A second attacker is described as also approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt and brown shorts with hair in a pony tail.
The Toppenish Police Department asks anyone with information about the attack to call (509) 865-4355.