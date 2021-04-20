Yakima police are investigating a possible attack on a transient man on North 16th Avenue.
The 53-year-old man was found near the Yakima Cinema with apparent stab wounds around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. The man is at a local hospital being treated for his injuries, Seely said.
YPD’s Major Crimes Unit and a police dog are at the scene looking for evidence, Seely said, and a drone is being used to map the scene and identify possible evidence.
This story will be updated.