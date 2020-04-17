A man was hospitalized after he was shot on North Elm Street in Toppenish Thursday evening, and police are asking for tips from the public to identify the shooter.
Police said they responded to report of a man with a gunshot wound in the 10 block of North Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was sitting on the curb when they arrived. The man told officers he was confronted and shot by the driver of a blue Chevrolet passenger car, according to a news release from the Toppenish Police Department. After he was shot, the victim fled the scene on foot to avoid further injury and collapsed where officers found him.
Neighbors told police they heard dogs barking and one shot shortly before finding the victim, according to the release.
Police ask anyone with information call Toppenish Police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crimestoppers at 800-248-9980.