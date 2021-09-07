A 20-year-old Yakima man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man made a preliminary appearance Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Justin Allen Stone is accused of stabbing Richard H. McFarland, 58, in a confrontation Saturday in the 1300 block of North First Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Both were transients.
McFarland suffered several lacerations to his left shoulder and a stab wound in the left side of his chest. He later died of his injuries at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the affidavit said.
Police recovered a knife nearby and acquired surveillance video that captured the attack, the affidavit said. A security guard of a nearby marijuana dispensary also witnessed the incident, it said.
Stone told police that he was protecting himself when McFarland charged after him, the affidavit said.