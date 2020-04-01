YAKIMA, Wash. — A 60-year-old Yakima man was charged with second-degree malicious mischief and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot his neighbor’s house and a power transformer last week.
Charles E. Hoffert was arrested following a standoff Thursday night at his home in the 2200 block of Summitview Avenue on March 26. Police were called to the area around 8:43 p.m. when one of Hoffert’s neighbors said his house was hit by a gunshot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers found a bullet hole in the bathroom, and power was out in the area after a gun was shot at a nearby transformer, the affidavit said. Nobody was in the bathroom at the time, police said.
Police said the trajectory on the shots to the house and transformer led them to Hoffert’s house, the affidavit said. When officers arrived there, they found Hoffert yelling and armed with a scoped rifle he pointed in different directions, the affidavit said.
Officers went to the house two days earlier for a welfare check after Hoffert’s brother said he made suicidal statements and threatened to burn the house down, the affidavit said.
Hoffert refused to respond to officers who asked him through loudspeakers to come out of the house, and he did not respond to phone calls from negotiators or designated crisis responders, the affidavit said.
Police blocked off Summitview Avenue near the house and brought in the Yakima SWAT Team, including two armored vehicles.
Hoffert surrendered after 11 p.m., and officers found a 30-06 cartridge in his pants pocket, the affidavit said. Officers also found two 30-06 rifles, one loaded, as well as a black-powder rifle in the house.
He was released from the Yakima County jail after posting $100 bail.