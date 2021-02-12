Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old Yakima man with stabbing his roommate with a screwdriver.
Prosecutors recently charged Pedro Rueda-Flores with first-degree assault and felony harassment, with domestic-violence and deadly weapons enhancements on both charges. The enhancements would allow a judge to add extra time to a sentence if he is convicted.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth Street on the evening of Feb. 4 for an assault, and found a man bleeding from his chest, according to court documents. He told police that his roommate, Rueda-Flores, had come home from work and said he was going to kill him because he had “failed him,” court documents said.
Authorities allege Rueda-Flores stabbed the man in the back and chest during the fight, court documents said. The man broke free and ran from their home in the 700 block of East E. Street and asked someone to call 911.
The man was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a police affidavit said.
At Rueda-Flores’ home, police found evidence of a fight inside the house, and a screwdriver in Rueda-Flores’ car that showed signs it was used in the stabbing, the documents said.
Rueda-Flores appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and detectives said evidence suggests that the fight stemmed from an argument about Rueda-Flores’ drug use, the documents said.
He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail in the Yakima County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 18.