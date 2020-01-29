Prosecutors have asked that a Lakewood man arrested in connection with a December carjacking in Toppenish be released for the time being.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said authorities want to gather more evidence before proceeding against the 30-year-old man. He made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
A man told police he drove the 30-year-old suspect to a home in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue and was told to wait outside while the suspect visited with his children, a police affidavit said.
After waiting about 45 minutes, the man said he went to the house and told the suspect that he had to leave, the affidavit said, and he said the suspect came out to the Mercedes car and told him to move over and let him drive. When he refused, he said the suspect pulled out a pistol and the man ran from the car as the suspect followed him down the street in the car trying to get him back in, the affidavit said.
The man eluded the suspect by hiding behind a car parked in a driveway of a nearby house, the affidavit said.
Police later found the car in the parking lot of a barbershop on 210 W. First Ave.
Jail records show the man is being held on an unrelated parole violation.