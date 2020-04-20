A 57-year-old man accused of stabbing two others at a Lower Valley homeless shelter Friday faces possible first-degree assault charges.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he was made aware of the charges.
He’s accused of stabbing two men following an altercation at the shelter, according to a probable cause affidavit by Wapato police.
Police responded to the call in the area of the Noah’s Ark homeless shelter at 117 E. Second St. in Wapato, and found blood in the street, the affidavit said.
Police then received a call from the Toppenish hospital about a stabbing victim.
The victim said he was outside playing dice when a man came running out of the shelter screaming someone had taken something from him. He said the man then stabbed him in the back, the affidavit said.
The victim said his brother was stabbed by the man as well, but decided not to go to the hospital, the affidavit said.
The suspect was being treated at the same hospital, the affidavit said.
The suspect told police he was in the kitchen area of the shelter when he was asked by another man for some change. He said he gave what he had, but that the man asked what else he had in his pockets and took a battery from him.
The suspect said when he attempted to take back the battery, others with the man surrounded him so he ran outside. He said others started hitting him with rebar and whatever they could find, cutting his head and arm, the affidavit said.
His girlfriend drove him to the hospital, the affidavit said.
A knife with blood on it was found in the girlfriend’s car, the affidavit said.