A 27-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing his half-brother Sunday during an argument is facing possible first-degree assault-domestic violence charges.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Police responded to the call about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Stewart Street, where the victim was found lying outside a home bleeding from the neck, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
A 60-year-old man who witnessed the incident told police he got into an argument with the suspect about taking the suspect to the hospital, the affidavit said.
The suspect said the two men were against him. He violently approached the older man and the victim was stabbed as he stepped between them, the affidavit said.
The victim suffered a 4-centimeter stab wound to his neck and his trachea was punctured, the affidavit said.