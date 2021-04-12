A 26-year-old man accused of stabbing two brothers in the Parker area made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
One of the brothers, 21, was stabbed in his neck and abdomen and is being treated for serious injuries at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The other brother, 23, was stabbed in his leg, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies.
The suspect faces possible first-degree assault charges.
The stabbing occurred about 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Parker Bridge Road, the affidavit said.
The older brother received a call from his younger brother saying someone at the Parker residence had been drinking and became rowdy, the affidavit said.
The older brother went to the residence and heard yelling in the driveway, where the suspect and younger brother were present, the affidavit said.
The suspect stabbed the older brother in the leg, and then pushed his younger brother to the ground and stabbed him, the affidavit said.