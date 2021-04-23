A Wapato man accused of stabbing two brothers at a Parker Bridge Road home April 9 is expected to be back in court Monday.
Jesse Angel Alvarado, 26, is charged with first- and second-degree assault in connection with the incident, according to court documents.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, Yakama Nation and Wapato police went to a home in the 500 block of Parker Bridge Road around 9 p.m. April 9 for a report of two men stabbed.
Responding officers found a 21-year-old man with wounds to his neck and abdomen, and he was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, according to court records. His 23-year-old brother was stabbed in the leg, the documents said, and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The 21-year-old man called his older brother saying that someone at the house had been drinking and was rowdy, court documents said. When the older brother got there, he heard yelling in the driveway where he found Alvarado and the 21-year-old, court documents said.
Alvarado stabbed the older brother in the leg, and then pushed the younger one down and stabbed him, court documents said.
He’s being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.