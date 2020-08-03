A 28-year-old man accused of cutting a woman’s throat at Fred Meyer last month was formally charged with attempted first-degree murder Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic late last month announced his decision to pursue that charge against Muhammad Haris Tariq.
He’s also been charged with first-degree assault and felony violation of a protection order.
Tariq is accused of cutting the 66-year-old woman's throat as she shopped in the produce section of the store on July 18. Her injuries were not life threatening.
The woman said she didn’t know Tariq, who authorities described as a transient, the affidavit said.
Tariq is being held at the Yakima County jail, where his bail has been set at $500,000.
This isn't the first incident involving Tariq and an alleged assault.
Tariq was accused of stabbing his brother twice during a fight on July 4, 2019, and a protection order was enacted as a result.
He initially pleaded not guilty in the stabbing by reason of insanity before pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault in that case.
Tariq was at his family’s home where his brother lives the day before the attack on the woman at Fred Meyer.