A 32-year-old man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman to death and hospitalizing her boyfriend in a theft appeared Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The suspect faces possible charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and second-degree theft.
Police were called to the shooting in the 1100 block of Fair Avenue about 2:35 a.m. Saturday and found Diana L. Calixtro and Luis Cortes-Barragan, also 27, lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Yakima Police affidavit.
Calixtro — who suffered multiple gunshots to her torso — died at the scene, the affidavit said.
Her family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in King County, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. The autopsy is being conducted in King County because a pathologist couldn’t be brought here in a timely manner, Curtice said.
Cortes-Barragan suffered a gunshot to his front hip and buttocks, the affidavit said. He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial hospital, where he underwent surgery, the affidavit said.
A witness told police the incident stemmed from a gathering she had at her Fair Avenue home. The suspect showed up with a woman. The witness didn’t know either of them, the affidavit said.
A short time later, Cortes-Barragan left the gathering after arguing with Calixtro. The witness said she and Calixtro left to convince Cortes-Barragan to come back, the affidavit said.
They returned and found the suspect and woman he was with still parked at the witnesses’ house, the affidavit said.
The house door was open with the TV missing. The witness went to the suspect’s car and found him and the woman inside with her $1,100 TV, the affidavit said.
Calixtro began hitting the 23-year-old woman through the passenger side door when the man emerged with a gun and its laser targeting Calixtro, the affidavit said.
Cortes-Barragan intervened, and the gun fell to the ground and they all dived for it, the witness said in the affidavit.
The man came up with gun and shot Cortes-Barragan and then Calixtro as the witness ran off, the affidavit said.
Police retrieved surveillance video from a neighbor that showed the suspect running away and hiding something under a car. That’s where police found a gun believed used in the shooting, the affidavit said.
A short time later a patrol officer spotted the couple running and detained them, the affidavit said.
The car with the TV in the back seat was registered to the male suspect and the recovered handgun was registered to the female suspect, the affidavit said.
The female suspect told police she was really drunk and couldn’t remember much but that their car wouldn’t start, the affidavit said.