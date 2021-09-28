A Yakima man involved in a standoff with a police officer has been charged with second-degree assault.
Prosecutors filed the charge Monday against Angel J. Ramirez, 20, five days after the incident in Terrace Heights.
Yakima police initially recommended a charge of first-degree assault, noting that Officer Charles Hamlin said he feared for his life.
Ramirez, who was wanted on charges for residential burglary and third-degree theft in unrelated incidents, was seen near the 100 block of University Parkway the afternoon of Sept. 22 by YPD Detective Isaac Hernandez, according to court documents. Hernandez called for backup, and Hamlin responded, the documents said.
When the officers attempted to stop him, Ramirez ran south and tried to get into a vehicle that was leaving a parking lot, the documents said. Ramirez then ran to the 1100 block of Keys Road, got into a vehicle and was looking for a key when Hamlin confronted him, the documents said.
Hamlin initially drew his stun gun, but Ramirez turned and pointed a pistol at him, a probable cause affidavit said, causing the officer to draw his own gun and take cover behind another vehicle.
Hamiln, described in the affidavit as a Marine Corps veteran who served several deployments, said he had never experienced the fear he did when Ramirez pointed the gun at him.
At one point, Hamiln was ready to shoot Ramirez, but he said a woman came to the door of the house and was directly in the line of fire.
Hernandez, who took cover behind a corner of the house and had drawn a bead on Ramirez’s head, activated the emergency button on his police radio, the affidavit said, effectively overriding other radio traffic in case he needed to call for help.
Ramirez eventually surrendered, and police found a 9-mm pistol with 10 rounds in the magazine and no round chambered, the affidavit said. He’s being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail on the assault charge, and $10,000 bail on burglary and theft charges.
